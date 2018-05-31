 »   »   »  EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan INSECURE Of Ranbir Kapoor As Sanju Trailer Gets Better Responses Than Race 3?

Salman Isn't Insecure Of Ranbir

We reached out to our sources and he confirmed that Salman Khan is anything but insecure. The source reveals to us, "Salman Bhai knows the potential of his film and he trusts his fans/followers as well. Considering Race 3 to be a festival release, Salman Khan knows it will hit the right chord with the audience."



Race 3 Has Everything That Audience Wants From Him

When asked about the trolls, the source said, "Salman doesn't pay much attention to online trolls or critics as he believes his films are family-oriented and audience of every age group loves him. Also, Race 3 has everything that fans expect from him - action/ dialogues/ songs."



YouTube Views

Salman Khan starrer Race 3's trailer released on May 15 and so far, it has got 21M views. Whereas, Sanju released just two days ago and the trailer has already garnered 16M views and chances are high that within a few days, it will leave Race 3 behind.



What's Common Between Race 3 & Sanju?

Though Race 3 & Sanju are not clashing on the box office, fans can't stop themselves from comparing both the films. They are multi-starrers and as expected, all eyes will be on the lead roles i.e., Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor, respectively.



Which Film Has More Buzz?

If one compares the buzz of the film, there's no denying that Sanju is leading as it's one of the most talked about films of not just 2018 but also the year 2017, when Ranbir's first look as Sanjay Dutt went viral on social media.



Hirani VS Remo

If one compares the directors of the film, Rajkumar Hirani has already proved his mettle and is touted as a 'maverick'. On the other side, Race 3 would be a good opportunity for Remo D'Souza to prove his mettle as a director as he hasn't done wonders as a 'director' yet!



Whom Are You Rooting For?

Don't forget to tell us whom are you rooting for. Team Salman Khan or team Ranbir Kapoor or both? We would love to know your thoughts. So, hit the comments section below and stay locked with us for more updates.

