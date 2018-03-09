 »   »   » Salman Khan REFUSES To Promote Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle; Her TANTRUMS To Be Blamed?

Salman Khan is popular for three things - controversial affairs, unbreakable bond with courts and charity. The actor is often dragged into controversies and despite these controversies, he remains one of the most beloved stars.

Just like the controversies, Salman Khan is also known for launching new faces. From Bhagyashree to Katrina Kaif, he has been the saviour of so many actresses.

And same thing happened with Katrina's sister, Isabelle Kaif, when he launched her in his production film, Mr Cabbie, a Canadian romantic comedy film. But now we hear, Salman is not interested in promoting her in Bollywood.

Salman Is Doubtful About Isabelle's Acting Prowess A report from the Mid-day suggests that Salman Khan is apparently skeptical about Isabelle's acting prowess, and also pretty hesitant about including her in his Da-Bangg tour, despite requests from Katrina Kaif. Is Isabelle's Tantrum The Reason? For the uninitiated, Isabelle was recently announced as the brand ambassador of 'Lakme' and at the press conference of the same brand, she was seen throwing tantrums, leaving everybody surprised. Here's What Happened... A leading portal quoted a source as saying, "She had an issue with the lights around and wasted close to an hour complaining. She didn't want to shoot in normal lights due to which there was a long delay. This is her first big brand and she is already being too big for her boots." She Didn't Finish Her Interviews Properly As Well! Not just that, according to an insider, she had also strictly instructed her team to not let the media ask her any questions on Bollywood. Reportedly, she had also left the venue in the middle of her remaining print interviews. Can You Guess? We wonder what has irked Salman Khan about Isabelle that he has bluntly refused to promote her; the lack of talent or lack of professionalism! What's your thought about the same?

On a related note, you will be surprised to know that Salman Khan follows only two people on Instagram and Isabelle is one of them.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif and currently, he's busy with the shooting of Race 3. The film also casts Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Salem and Daisy Shah in the prominent roles.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,