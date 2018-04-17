 »   »   » Is Janhvi Kapoor Giving Sleepless Nights To Sara Ali Khan Because Her Debut Looks More Promising?

Ahem Ahem!

A source close to Kedarnath project reveals to a leading daily, "Sara Ali Khan is a glamorous girl. During the shoot of Kedarnath, Abhishek kapoor had to tell her to concentrate on acting and not so much on make-up."

Film Critic Says Sara Is Good For Masala Films

The leading daily quotes film critic and trade analyst Vinod Mirani as saying, "Rohit may have understood in a minute that Sara is good only for glamour. Not many actresses today, barring Alia Bhatt, possess histrionic skills.

Even earlier, actresses like Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman were cast only for their glamour quotient as people like to see good-looking women on screen."

Here's What Rohit Had Said About Sara

"When I met Sara for the first time, I realised she is a hardcore commercial heroine. She is made for masala films," had said the Singham director.

Janhvi, On The Other Side

Considering the plot of Dhadak, Janhvi can easily flaunt her acting skills and will not lose her thunder to her co-star Ishaan Khattar as both are newbies.

Jhanvi Kapoor SPOTTED with Ishaan Khattar at Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan's house | FilmiBeat

But Can We Say The Same For Sara? We Doubt!

Sara Ali Khan's both films, Kedarnath & Simmba, cast big names like Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Singh and chances are high that her thunder might get stolen by her co-stars and people won't get to see her acting skills as compared to Janhvi.

How Sara Landed Up In Simmba!

Rumours were rife that Simmba first landed into Janhvi's lap but later, Sara was announced as the lead actress. When asked how Sara ended up doing Simmba, here's what Rohit Shetty had said:

"Sara approached me saying she wanted to work with me. I thought she'd be perfect for Simmba. She'll match Ranveer Singh's craziness because her character in the film is such."