 »   »   » Here's How Janhvi Kapoor Will Make Sridevi's Presence Felt At Sonam Kapoor's Wedding [Inside Deets]

Sonam Kapoor's wedding is going to be first wedding at the Kapoor clan post the demise of Sridevi and not to mention, everybody is going to miss the veteran actress at the do. A few months ago, Mohit Marwah got married and you must have remembered how beautiful and happy she seemed in all the pictures.
Now, she is no more with her family but her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who's all set to mark her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak, is making sure that her mom's presence is felt at her cousin's wedding and her sweet gesture will surely have all the family members emotional. Wanna know what she is up to? Keep reading!
Janhvi To Perform At Sonam's Wedding
According to an entertainment portal, Janhvi Kapoor is prepping hard for Sonam Kapoor's wedding and she will be seen shaking her legs on the popular tracks of her mommy including - "mere haathon mei nau nau chudiyaan hain."
P.S. We got one more reason to look forward to Sonam's wedding.
New Inside Details About Sonam's Wedding
Speaking of Sonam Kapoor's wedding, a source revealed to an entertainment portal that Sonam and Aanand are going all eco-friendly for their wedding and they won't be sending wedding invitation cards, made of paper.
Here's How Sonam Will Invite Family & Friends..
A source close to the couple, quoted as saying, "Both Sonam and Anand believe in paper conservation. They believe that wedding cards mean a lot of waste of paper.
Hence they have asked their families to not print any invitation cards. Instead, they have designed an elegant e-invite together which will be sent to their friends and relatives on their phones."
But When Will Sonam Make The Official Announcement?
Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor has insisted all the family members to stay mum about the wedding as she only wants her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor to speak about it when the time is right.
Coming Back To Sonam's Sangeet
Along with Janhvi, Sonam's cousin Shanaya, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar will also be preparing something special for her 'sangeet'. We also hear that Ranbir Kapoor might be seen at the sangeet too. Apparently, the sangeet is choreographed by Farah Khan.
What Will Janhvi & Khushi Wear?
Like other events/wedding function, this time also Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor will be seen donning Manish Malhotra's gown. In fact, Janhvi was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra's abode along with her dad, Boney Kapoor.
What Designer Sonam Kapoor Will Choose?
An insider revealed to a leading daily, "Sonam wants to wear Anamika's outfit for at least one of the occasions. The designer is creating something beautiful for her muse."
The source further added, "Sonam is a huge fan of Ralph and Russo. For the reception, she might opt for them or Elie Saab. She's also looking at some designs by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla."
Manish AndAbu Jani & Sandeep Khosla Is Everyone's Choice!
We hear just like Janhvi & Khushi, Sonam's best friend, Jacqueline Fernandez and her Veere Di Wedding co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen donning Manish Malhotra's wedding collection.
Whereas, Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor and actress Swara Bhaskar, who shares a sisterly bond with Sonam, might go for Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla's couture.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.