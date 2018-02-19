 »   »   » Exciting! THIS Actor To Play Salman Khan's Role In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Dutt Biopic?

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dutt biopic is one film, which everyone is looking forward to! The way Ranbir Kapoor has transformed himself for the film is worth appreciating and the audiences are desperately waiting for its release.

We all know Dutt biopic revolves around the ups & downs of Sanjay Dutt's life and we hear the film will also have a scene where his friendship with Salman will be shown! But do you have any guess as to which actor will step into Salman's shoes?



It’s None Other Than Jim Sarbh A source informed, "The biopic also focuses briefly on the friendship that Sanju and Salman share. Since Salman looked a certain way back in the late 90s, the film-makers thought Jim would be perfect for the role."

We're Still Waiting For An Official Confirmation Meanwhile, media publications approached Jim Sarbh for a confirmation on this casting but the actor decided to remain silent.

Oo La La! On the other side, Ranbir Kapoor has left no stones unturned to fit in the shoes of Sanjay Dutt for his biopic. From gaining weight to adapting Sanju Baba's body language, Ranbir Kapoor has already moulded himself like a pro.

Ranbir's Other Project... Currently, Ranbir is busy prepping for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and the film also casts Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.



Earlier, while speaking to an entertainment portal, Ranbir had shared his excitement about playing Sanjay Dutt and had said, "Sanju Sir has been closely attached to the film. He has come on set and has been amazingly supportive."



"It used to be surreal for me because I am acting like him. He used to sit in front of the monitor and see some scenes and be so happy. He's like an overgrown child, who gives love to people. I feel like I was born to play this part."

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,