 »   »   »  Kajol To Play Ajay Devgn's Wife In Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior?

Ajay Devgn's home production Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior will go on floors on September 25, 2018, and the movie boasts of a huge budget of Rs 150 Crore. Ajay Devgn had promised the film to be a visual delight in terms of VFX and the movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a Koli military leader in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army who fought in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

Rumours are now doing the rounds that Kajol is all set to be a part of the movie and will play the role of Ajay Devgn's wife. A source opened up to DNA by saying, "It's likely that Kajol will play the female lead opposite Ajay in the movie. If she gives her nod, she will essay the role of Taanaji's wife. Although, essentially it's a war film, it also focuses on the relationship between the Maratha warrior and his wife."

The source further commented, "Kajol's Marathi dialect is perfect and the role suits her. When she heard the part, she was excited about it. The mapping, layout, paperwork, designing and planning are happening right now. The makers have locked some locations outside Mumbai and have even started building the sets."

If Kajol stars alongside Ajay Devgn in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, it would be a reunion after a decade, as the duo were last seen sharing the screen space in U Me Aur Hum, which released in the year 2008.

In previous interviews, both Ajay Devgn and Kajol had expressed that they'd love to be paired alongside each other and we guess that their home production Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior would finally be the one. However, a spokesperson revealed that the casting of the movie is still undecided.

