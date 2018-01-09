 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Bags A Role Alongside Amitabh Bachchan In R Balki's Next?

The latest buzz around tinsel town is that Kangana Ranaut will play the role of a differently-abled woman and star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming movie, which is helmed by R Balki. A source close to the development opened up to Mid-Day by saying,

Also Read: Disha Patani Dons A Bikini & Welcomes 2018 In Style! View Pictures

"Kangana had already been roped in for the Arunima Sinha biopic (first Indian amputee to scale Mt Everest). But the film showed no signs of kick-starting. So when Balki offered her this project, she was keen to come on board. The film revolves around a woman who is left handicapped after a freak accident, and eventually reclaims her life. Bachchan will be seen as her mentor, who will inspire her to rise against all odds."

"Kangana will require a two-month-long prep to adapt to the body language of a differently-abled person. The actors are expected to sign the contracts next week and an official announcement will be made later this month," summed up the source.

Also Read: Hunterrr Actress Sai Tamhankar Has A Drastic Transformation!

R Balki is currently gearing up for the release of Padman and the Amitabh-Kangana movie will soon go on floors in a few months. Also, Big B had previously praised Kangana by saying, "I am a big admirer of Kangana Ranaut. She is a wonderful actor."

Also Read: Bikini Diaries! Mandira Bedi Welcomes 2018 In Thailand! Pictures