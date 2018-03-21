 »   »   » SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut's Lawyer Illegally Sourced Hrithik Roshan's Call Data Records? Probe On

Related Articles
As shocking as it might sound, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Sidiqui has been accused of illegally procuring call data records of his clients' defendants through a private detective agency so that his clients can win court cases. The incident came into light when Rizwan illegally procured the CDR of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife and the ongoing investigation sheds light that Kangana Ranaut gave Rizwan Hrithik Roshan's mobile number so that he can take out his CDR.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police Thane, Abhishek Trimukhe said to ANI, "Investigation has revealed that Kangana Ranaut had shared Hrithik Roshan's mobile number with the accused Rizwan Siddiqui in 2016, a reason for that is not known yet, the probe is on." He also said to News18, "We have written to the nodal officer of the concerned mobile operator to gather more details, on this."
Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out Against The DCP
"When we respond to a notice, we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artist is super lame on Abhishek Trimukhe's part."
Investigate & Not Assume Things, Says Kangana
"Proper investigation should be carried out before making assumptions," said Kangana Ranaut in her statement.
Ayesha Shroff Under The Lens Too!
Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Ayesha Shroff has also come under the lens as reports states that she gave out Style actor Sahil Khan's mobile number to lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, so that he can pull out his call data records.
DCP Abhishek Trimukhe On Ayesha-Sahil Case
"In Call Details Record case we had earlier arrested Rizwan Siddiqui. Probe found that Ayesha Shroff procured CDR of Sahil Khan and shared it with Rizwan, this was revealed in analysis of Rizwan's mobile."
Blackmailing Lawyer?
The reports state that celebrity lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui used the call data records of Sahil Khan to blackmail him on the Ayesha Shroff case.
Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui Arrested
The Mumbai police arrested Rizwan Siddiqui last week and the investigation into the CDR acquisition is going on. No official report is out from the police yet.
Nawazuddin's Wife Anjali Summoned!
Also, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Anjali Siddiqui had been summoned by Thane's crime branch in connection with the CDR racket that was unearthed in January 2018.
The Rabbit Hole Is Much Deeper?
Looking at the connections, from Anjali Siddiqui to Ayesha Shroff and Kangana Ranaut, the CDR racket of lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui might be much deeper and a thorough investigation can reveal how deep the rabbit hole goes.