 »   »   » GUESS THE PRICE? Kangana Ranaut's Manali Abode Is COSTLIER Than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 21 CR Flat

Last week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Kangana Ranaut were all over the headlines, courtesy - their costly houses. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan purchased a flat in Mumabi worth Rs 21 crore, we hear Kangana's abode in Manali is no less costlier than Mrs Bachchan!

Kangana's palatial abode in the beautiful Manali and the house is a sight to behold. Can you guess the price? Keep reading and the price will surely blow your mind.

Oh My Gosh! Kangana Ranaut's bungalow, which has been built in the gorgeous town, is in a cozy space in the lap of nature and reportedly costs a whopping Rs 30 crores. Details About Kangana's Manali Abode DNA quoted a source as saying, "It's an eight-bedroom house with all the windows opening to a view of the mountains. Each room has a step-out balcony. There is a rooftop glass conservatory, so that there is ample sunlight during the winters." It Took Almost Four Years To Build The Property Apparently, Kangana has been making regular visits to her hometown to check on the progress of the place. It took her almost four years to actually build the property. Whoa! "The whole bungalow has a vintage European feel and has been designed by Shabnam Gupta, who has done the homes of the rich and the famous in Mumbai," DNA quoted as saying. We Can't Wait Enough To See The Inside Pics Not just that, reportedly, Kangana's beautiful abode includes a dining room with a 'breath-taking view of the mountains' and there is also a living room with a fireplace. PS: Did we forget to mention that she also made sure to the place is equipped with a gymnasium? Kangana On Her Abode In Manali Earlier in an interview, Kangana had expressed her happiness regarding building her own house in Manali and had said, "Laying the first brick of my house was an important decision." Why Kangana Chose Manali? "I have my own place in Mumbai, and I could have got a house anywhere in the world. But people back home call me Himachal ki beti. I am overwhelmed with the love I receive from my people."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is busy with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Directed by Krish, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be Kangana's first movie as a producer. The movie will also star television popular actress Ankita Lokhande. While Kangana's last releases - Simran and Rangoon tanked at the box-office, she is expected to bounce back with this one.