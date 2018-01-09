 »   »   » The KHANS Are UPSET! Kangana Ranaut Wants To Work With Shahrukh & Salman Now; Takes Aamir's Help

Kangana Ranaut is a fearless lady but after giving back to back flops, she is really worried about her career. The actress, who once said that she does not need any Khan to make her film successful, is in desperate need for a hit.

As per reports, Kangana Ranaut wants to extend an olive branch to Shahrukh & Salman and is taking Aamir Khan's help for it. For the uninitiated, Aamir was the one, who was there for Kangana even after the Hrithik Roshan controversy.

She Is Taking Aamir's Advice According to Deccan Chronicle, ''After being alienated by a section of the film industry close to Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan, Kangana is now taking the advice of her only friend among the Khans - Aamir - and learning to battle on.'' But Why? "Kangana had given statements earlier that she did not need the Khans to work with her because she was doing woman-oriented films. But then Tanu Weds Manu Returns was her only film in the Rs 150 crore bracket.'' She Even Refused Salman's Film ''Post that, none of her films went on to become a superhit. She had even refused a Salman Khan film when the going was good for her.'' Now She Wants Bollywood's Support ''But now she needs to mend fences, especially because her film Manikarnika is coming up. She needs to muster industry support for it," informs a trade source. Aamir's advice to the girl is being strictly followed. Sadly, talent alone does not help. What Kangana Had Said About The Khans In an interview to a daily, Kangana had said, ''There is no longevity with working with Khans. It's the other way around. Where would it take me? Can it take me a notch higher than where I already am? It cannot! What can it give me that I have already not achieved? I can't see a single thing...if you can tell me." I Am Popular ''I have popularity. I have built a fan following of mine, where do I go from here. The only way I can last is by growth. That I will only get if I go a notch higher than my last film. In a film, there's only one hero. There are exceptions of course.'' Who Is The Hero? ''Let's talk about a Khan film. Who is the hero in that film? When I have done and am working on films that give me the possibility of building a brand of my own individually.'' It Would Be Stupid.. ‘'It will be very stupid of me to go and stand behind someone else and try and en-cash their popularity.''

Hmm...desperate times calls for desperate measures!

Also Read: RESPECT IS IMPORTANT! Abhishek Bachchan LEFT Karisma Kapoor & MARRIED Aishwarya Rai For His Parents?