Karan Johar's Favourite Rejected; He Didn't Want To Sign Sara Ali Khan With Ranveer Singh In Simmba

    Sara Ali Khan's good luck is shining bright on her as even before the release of her debut film Kedarnath, the actress has grabbed Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Not just that, she has already started shooting for her second movie in Hyderabad. But if recent reports are anything to go by, Sara was not Karan Johar's first choice for this Hindi remake of Tamil Film Temper. Infact he wanted to sign his new muse Kiara Advani opposite Ranveer.

    But Rohit Shetty, who is directing the film, was not convinced as he thought Kiara Advani was a misfit for the role. Scroll down to know more...

    Karan Thinks Kiara Is Highly Talented

    Talking about the same, a source told a leading daily, "Karan Johar directed Kiara in his web series Lust Stories and sees a huge potential in her. He even moved her to his talent agency.''

    But Rohit Shetty Wanted Sara For Simmba

    ''Karan pitched her to play the female lead in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh but Rohit Shetty wasn't keen on taking her on board as she was a misfit for the role."

    Sara Begged Simmba Because Of Saif?

    The source also revealed, "The rumours of Saif Ali Khan shaping his daughter's career were also floating in the recent past.''

    Inside Details

    ''He even intervened into Sara's much delayed project Kedarnath when the film was stalled due to a legal tiff between the director Abhishek Kapoor and Prernaa Arora.''

    Simmba Was Also Offered To Jahnvi Kapoor?

    There were rumours that before Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor was approached for Simmba. It is said that Janhvi lost the film because of her eagerness, as even before signing the project she went around telling everyone that she had been finalised for Simbaa and she was very excited to work with an actor like Ranveer Singh.

    Those Who Have Come Late

    Ranveer Singh will play the role of a corrupt cop in the movie while Sara Ali Khan will play his love interest. Rohit Shetty's Simmba will hit the screens on 28 December, 2018.

    Also Read: Fanney Khan Teaser Out: Just A Glimpse Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Enough To Make You Crazy

