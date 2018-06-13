 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies To COMPROMISE Just To Get A Film Opposite Shahrukh Khan [Inside Details]

Related Articles
As B-town actresses are doing all they can do to getmeatier roles in films compared to their male co-stars, Shahrukh Khan's upcoming project titled 'Salute' is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra turned down the project because of her cold war with SRK and now we hear, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also rejected Salute.
For the uninitiated, 'Salute' is a biopic on the Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma. Though Aamir Khan was the first choice for the film, but he opted out of the project and has been replaced by Sharukh Khan.
Coming back to Kareena, we hear that Bebo is in no mood to compromise with her screen space in the film. Read on to know what an insider has to reveal..
Here's Why Kareena Said 'No'
Deccan Chronicle quoted as saying, "Apparently, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan were approached, but they both felt that the protagonist's role would overshadow theirs, and so they turned the project down."
We Gotta Wait & Watch!
Post Kareena Kapoor's rejection, the makers have decided to rope in a debutante or a less prominent actress. They're basically saying, "Why invest so much time, energy and money into getting an A-list heroine when Shahrukh Khan is going to be the focus of the film?"
Meanwhile, PeeCee Is In Headline Owing To Her Newly-found 'Romance'
While, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy holidaying in London with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra is in the limelight owing to her alleged affair with Nick Jonas.
Are They A Couple Already?
Recently, Nick Jonas tagged along his alleged girlfriend Priyanka Chopra for a family wedding and left everybody gushing. Hush hush suggest that Nick also introduced Priyanka as his girlfriend to his family and everyone is quite happy with Priyanka-Nick's pairing.
'Love's In The Air'
They were photographed walking arm in arm at Jonas' cousin's nuptials near Atlantic City over the weekend, TMZ reported. Priyanka was seen wearing a gold dress. Whereas, Nick looked dapper in a suit with white sneakers.
When Are They Making It Official?
They have been spending a lot of time together lately and were seen enjoying multiple dates over the Memorial Day weekend. They first came together when they posed for photos on the red carpet together at the Met Gala in 2017.
PeeCee and Jonas are yet to comment on their relationship status.
