 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Khan Starring In Shahrukh Khan's Salute Is Just A Rumour?

Since a very long time, there have been reports about a biopic being made on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma. Tentatively titled 'Salute', Aamir Khan was supposed to play the male lead. However the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actor opted out of the film. Buzz is that Shahrukh Khan is now stepping into shoes. At the same time, the grapevine is abuzz with speculations around the film's leading lady.
After Priyanka Chopra's exit, there has a strong buzz about Kareena Kapoor Khan being approached for the film. However the latest update suggests that these are just rumours. Scroll down to read more-
Here's What Certain Reports Suggested
It was said that among the senior actresses in the industry fit to look and play the role of astronaut Rakesh Sharma's wife, Kareena was the most available star face, even with respect to performance.
Sad News For Kareena Kapoor Fans!
However a source denied all these reports and clarified, "There are several offers, roles and films discussed with actors. Not all of these discussions materialize into films on the big screen. And not all of them really constitute as offers on the table. Salute is surely not on the menu for Kareena."
Priyanka Was Approached For Salute
The actress had confirmed at an event, " I have finalized two-three scripts. Now, I am left to make announcements. Yes, Rakesh Sharma biopic was one of them. I was approached for that film when Aamir was doing it. We were supposed to do in 2019. Now, I don't know, Aamir is not in the film now."
How Shahrukh Came Into The Picture!
Reportedly, Aamir had walked out of the film citing creative differences. Rumours suggested that the superstar bowed out of the project as he is planning to dedicate the next decade of his life to a series of films, which will be part of a franchise (Mahabharata). That's how the film dropped into SRK's lap.
Coming Back To Kareena
The beautiful actress recently celebrated Easter with her girl gang which included Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. Sanjay Kapoor, who was the host for the evening, took to Instagram to share a picture from the get-together and captioned it as, "#beautiesandthebeast."
Pout Game On
Bebo even posed for a picture with Karan Johar who was also a part of the Easter celebrations. Who couldn't decide who's pout is better- Kareena or KJo?
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Shashank Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.
