 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Khan Starring In Shahrukh Khan's Salute Is Just A Rumour?

It was said that among the senior actresses in the industry fit to look and play the role of astronaut Rakesh Sharma's wife, Kareena was the most available star face, even with respect to performance.



However a source denied all these reports and clarified, "There are several offers, roles and films discussed with actors. Not all of these discussions materialize into films on the big screen. And not all of them really constitute as offers on the table. Salute is surely not on the menu for Kareena."



The actress had confirmed at an event, " I have finalized two-three scripts. Now, I am left to make announcements. Yes, Rakesh Sharma biopic was one of them. I was approached for that film when Aamir was doing it. We were supposed to do in 2019. Now, I don't know, Aamir is not in the film now."



Reportedly, Aamir had walked out of the film citing creative differences. Rumours suggested that the superstar bowed out of the project as he is planning to dedicate the next decade of his life to a series of films, which will be part of a franchise (Mahabharata). That's how the film dropped into SRK's lap.



The beautiful actress recently celebrated Easter with her girl gang which included Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. Sanjay Kapoor, who was the host for the evening, took to Instagram to share a picture from the get-together and captioned it as, "#beautiesandthebeast."



Bebo even posed for a picture with Karan Johar who was also a part of the Easter celebrations. Who couldn't decide who's pout is better- Kareena or KJo?

