 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor NOT INTERESTED In Working With Shahrukh Khan? Good Prospects For Aishwarya & Deepika

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a 'pro'. She managed her pregnancy, birth of Taimur Ali Khan and her work so effortlessly that women consider her a 'perfect' role model of working woman. Just after a few months of her delivery, Kareena kick-started the shoot of Veere Di Wedding and left her fans all open-mouthed.
Rumours were also rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan was approached for Shahrukh Khan starrer Salute, which will be a biopic on the first Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma. But it seems like Bebo isn't very keen on working with Shahrukh Khan. Wondering why? Here's the hint!
Kareena Wants To Do Something Different
Recently, while promoting Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I want to do something different. My attitude towards movies has changed - I may say no to a big-budget films. My headspace is not that."
Going by her latest statement, it might be possible that she has let go the opportunity of working with SRK.
Deepika & Aishwarya’s Names Are Being Considered?
Interestingly, rumours are also rife that the makers are trying to rope in either Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Deepika Padukone for the film as SRK's chemistry with both the actresses could act as a ‘crowd-puller'.
But Aishwarya Is Already Pre-occupied With Three Projects
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be next seen in Fanney Khan, is already pre-occupied with the films like ‘Raat Aur Din' and ‘Who Kaun Thi'. We gotta wait and watch if she will manage her schedule for SRK's Salute or give the film, a pass.
Deepika Is Down With Back Pain
On the other side, Deepika Padukone is down with back pain and owing to the same reason the actress is going slow in finalizing scripts!
She has already given her nod to Irrfan Khan starrer Sapna Didi. But as Irrfan is undergoing treatment, the shoot of Sapna Didi is not commencing anytime soon.
