 »   »   »  Kareena Kapoor To Welcome Sara Ali Khan To Bollywood By Throwing A Grand Party!

Sara Ali Khan debuted in Bollywood in Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and the movie received positive reviews from all corners. Her performance stood out and won the audiences' hearts and it looks like she's here to stay in Bollywood. Right after Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh and the audience will get to see more of Sara Ali Khan in the coming days. Also, reports state that Kareena Kapoor is all set to throw a grand bash to welcome Sara Ali Khan to Bollywood and the who's who of town will be invited to take part in the bash.
Kareena Kapoor To Host A Party To Welcome Sara Ali Khan To Bollywood
"Kareena is planning to host a get-together next week. She was impressed with Sara's powerful performance in Kedarnath. With an impending entertainer in Simmba, Kareena thinks Sara has been judicious with her choice of movies, and has the potential to make it big in the industry," a source was quoted as saying to a leading daily.
Kareena Kapoor Will Personally Oversee The Arrangements
"Kareena Kapoor Khan will invite her and Saif's close friends to the do. She will personally be overseeing the arrangements for the bash," the source summed it up.
Kareena & Saif Have Big Plans After The Party
Right after Kareena Kapoor hosts the party to welcome Sara Ali Khan to Bollywood, Kareena and Saif will then head off abroad for a vacation, which they do religiously every year and this year is no different too. We guess they'll head off straight to their favourite holiday destination Switzerland.
On The Work Front
Kareena Kapoor is all set to star in Takht, which is produced by Karan Johar. The movie has a big starcast such as Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and several others in the lead roles. Kareena will also begin shooting for Good News alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.
