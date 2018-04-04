 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor & Boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal To Make Their Relationship Official?

Sandeep Toshniwal's Divorce Story!

Sandeep Toshniwal was first married to Arshita and the couple filed for divorce after staying together for fourteen years.

What Does Sandeep Toshniwal Do?

Sandeep Toshniwal is the CEO of a big pharmaceutical company and regularly travels all around the world to clinch business deals.

Sandeep's Expensive Divorce Battle!

Sandeep Toshniwal and Arshita's divorce case is still in courts and in 2017, the court ordered Sandeep to give Rs 3 Crores each to his two daughters, aged 9 and 12.

Sandeep To Pay Alimony & Give The Apartment To Arshita!

The court also stated that Sandeep should pay Arshita Rs 2 Crores and also transfer his luxurious apartment that his wife and daughters are currently staying to her name, for which Sandeep has agreed.

Who Takes Custody Of Sandeep & Arshita's Daughters?

The court ordered in 2017 that Arshita will have custody of both their daughters and the couple mutually agreed on it.

What Does Arshita Do For A Living?

Arshita is an orthodontist by profession who runs her own clinic and also works for a few hospitals in Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor's Divorce Story!

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor's divorce went through and he is now married to Priya Sachdev, who was previously married to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

New Beginnings For Karisma & Sandeep!

Well, we hope Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshniwal will have ahappy life together!