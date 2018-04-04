 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor & Boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal To Make Their Relationship Official?

Related Articles
Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal last night on April 3, 2018 as the duo visited Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's house for a small get together. The family get together was also attended by Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan. Reports state that Karisma and Sandeep will soon make their relationship official and are only waiting for Sandeep's divorce with his wife Arshita to get settled, and will make their relationship public right after that.
Sandeep Toshniwal and Karisma Kapoor are seeing each other since close to three years now, but have not made their relationship public yet. The duo first met at a mutual friends party and have got to know each other pretty well since then. It is also reported that the Kapoor family have given their nod to Sandeep Toshniwal and no wonder he's been spotted a few times visiting the Kapoor house along with Karisma Kapoor and meeting her extended family.
Sandeep Toshniwal's Divorce Story!
Sandeep Toshniwal was first married to Arshita and the couple filed for divorce after staying together for fourteen years.
What Does Sandeep Toshniwal Do?
Sandeep Toshniwal is the CEO of a big pharmaceutical company and regularly travels all around the world to clinch business deals.
Sandeep's Expensive Divorce Battle!
Sandeep Toshniwal and Arshita's divorce case is still in courts and in 2017, the court ordered Sandeep to give Rs 3 Crores each to his two daughters, aged 9 and 12.
Sandeep To Pay Alimony & Give The Apartment To Arshita!
The court also stated that Sandeep should pay Arshita Rs 2 Crores and also transfer his luxurious apartment that his wife and daughters are currently staying to her name, for which Sandeep has agreed.
Who Takes Custody Of Sandeep & Arshita's Daughters?
The court ordered in 2017 that Arshita will have custody of both their daughters and the couple mutually agreed on it.
What Does Arshita Do For A Living?
Arshita is an orthodontist by profession who runs her own clinic and also works for a few hospitals in Mumbai.
Karisma Kapoor's Divorce Story!
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor's divorce went through and he is now married to Priya Sachdev, who was previously married to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.
New Beginnings For Karisma & Sandeep!
Well, we hope Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshniwal will have ahappy life together!
