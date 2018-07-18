English
 »   »   »  Kartik Aaryan Thinks He's An A-list Star Now; Karan Johar THROWS Him Out Of The Akshay Kumar's Film

Kartik Aaryan Thinks He's An A-list Star Now; Karan Johar THROWS Him Out Of The Akshay Kumar's Film

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A newcomer becoming a star overnight is a super rare phenomenon! But it did happen with Kartik Aaryan, after the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor won hearts with his character 'Sonu' in the film and the movie also entered the 100-Crore-club. The film emerged as a major surprise hit at the box office, especially given its estimated budget is as low as Rs 30 Crore. Apparently, owing to his crazy demand, Karan Johar also offered him a film opposite Akshay Kumar. But because of his starry tantrums, KJo has thrown him out of the film. 

    Kartik Was Asked To Play Second Lead In The Film

    Sources from Dharma Productions reveal to a leading daily that Kartik Aaryan was called in to discuss the possibility of playing the second lead in a film starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. So, what went wrong? Keep reading!

    Kartik's Team Goofs up

    The source reveals, "Dharma sent Kartik feelers regarding a possible role, but it was nothing concrete. His team messed it up by releasing reports that the actor had been signed by Karan Johar when no such thing had happened."

    Kartik's Team Spread False News

    "And if that was not enough, they also leaked the news that he was going to be paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan when she was actually paired with Akshay in the film," added the source from Dharma.

    Kartik Also Asked For Higher Remuneration

    "He thinks he's an A-list star now, and that he should be paid accordingly. Sadly, the producers don't agree," a trade analyst says.

    Karan Johar Upset With Kartik

    Reportedly, the goof-ups of Kartik Aaryan's team didn't go well with Karan Johar and he ended up throwing Kartik out of his film! We hope that from next time Kartik and his team act smartly while signing any film or making an announcement.

    Inputs From Deccan Chronicle

     

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue