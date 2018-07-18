 »   »   »  Kartik Aaryan Thinks He's An A-list Star Now; Karan Johar THROWS Him Out Of The Akshay Kumar's Film

Kartik Was Asked To Play Second Lead In The Film

Sources from Dharma Productions reveal to a leading daily that Kartik Aaryan was called in to discuss the possibility of playing the second lead in a film starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. So, what went wrong? Keep reading!

Kartik's Team Goofs up

The source reveals, "Dharma sent Kartik feelers regarding a possible role, but it was nothing concrete. His team messed it up by releasing reports that the actor had been signed by Karan Johar when no such thing had happened."

Kartik's Team Spread False News

"And if that was not enough, they also leaked the news that he was going to be paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan when she was actually paired with Akshay in the film," added the source from Dharma.

Kartik Also Asked For Higher Remuneration

"He thinks he's an A-list star now, and that he should be paid accordingly. Sadly, the producers don't agree," a trade analyst says.

Karan Johar Upset With Kartik

Reportedly, the goof-ups of Kartik Aaryan's team didn't go well with Karan Johar and he ended up throwing Kartik out of his film! We hope that from next time Kartik and his team act smartly while signing any film or making an announcement.