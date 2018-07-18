 »   »   »  Kartik Aaryan Thinks He's An A-list Star Now; Karan Johar THROWS Him Out Of The Akshay Kumar's Film

Related Articles
A newcomer becoming a star overnight is a super rare phenomenon! But it did happen with Kartik Aaryan, after the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor won hearts with his character 'Sonu' in the film and the movie also entered the 100-Crore-club. The film emerged as a major surprise hit at the box office, especially given its estimated budget is as low as Rs 30 Crore. Apparently, owing to his crazy demand, Karan Johar also offered him a film opposite Akshay Kumar. But because of his starry tantrums, KJo has thrown him out of the film.
Kartik Was Asked To Play Second Lead In The Film
Sources from Dharma Productions reveal to a leading daily that Kartik Aaryan was called in to discuss the possibility of playing the second lead in a film starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. So, what went wrong? Keep reading!
Kartik's Team Goofs up
The source reveals, "Dharma sent Kartik feelers regarding a possible role, but it was nothing concrete. His team messed it up by releasing reports that the actor had been signed by Karan Johar when no such thing had happened."
Kartik's Team Spread False News
"And if that was not enough, they also leaked the news that he was going to be paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan when she was actually paired with Akshay in the film," added the source from Dharma.
Kartik Also Asked For Higher Remuneration
"He thinks he's an A-list star now, and that he should be paid accordingly. Sadly, the producers don't agree," a trade analyst says.
Karan Johar Upset With Kartik
Reportedly, the goof-ups of Kartik Aaryan's team didn't go well with Karan Johar and he ended up throwing Kartik out of his film! We hope that from next time Kartik and his team act smartly while signing any film or making an announcement.
Inputs From Deccan Chronicle