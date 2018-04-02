 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif, A High Maintenance Bahu? Why Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Was SCEPTICAL ONLY About Her?

Why Neetu Disapproved Of Deepika?

"The first time he felt involved, I knew the girl was not right for him. I told him don't get serious so soon, the more you see the more you know and learn, so meet many girls, and go out with them, but don't commit yet," was her refrain, quotes Deccan Chronicle.

Did She Regret Rejecting Deepika?

However, later Neetu Kapoor was not only seen bonding with Deepika Padukone at a recent award night but also sent a bouquet after watching her spectacular film, Padmaavat and left the latter beaming with happiness.

Can You Imagine The Same Happening With Katrina?

We doubt that! When it comes to Katrina, most of the times, Neetu Kapoor has refrained from pouring love on the actress. Remember how during the famous X-Mas lunch at the late Shashi Kapoor's house, Neetu Kapoor had conveniently cropped Katrina from a group picture, leaving everyone surprised!

But Neetu Is All Love For Alia..

Much to everyone's surprise, despite the rumours of Ranbir-Alia's affair, Neetu is all love for Alia Bhatt and the duo hasbonded really well, especially during the shoot of Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

Alia's Post With Ranbir

Not just that, when Alia Bhatt posted a picture of her with Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji captioning it, "And its just the beginning," on the Instagram, Neetu Kapoor replied with heart emoticons on the post.

What About Mahira Khan?

Speaking about Ranbir's soft corner for Mahira Khan, Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "See, Neetu is a caring mother. Ranbir is a soft guy. He never wants to hurt anyone but ends up getting hurt most of the time. That's the precise reason why Neetu wants him to be careful of the relationships he gets into."

Neetu's Scared Of A 'High Maintenance Bahu'

"For instance, if she like Alia Bhatt and feels that the actress is also the kind of person that Ranbir can be with, she will be fine. Ranbir is a simple guy. Neetu is only scared of a high maintenance bahu in the family."

On A Related Note, Did Ranbir Meet Mahira Secretly In London?

Speaking about his sudden visit to London, a source informs "There are many action sequences that require Ranbir to do a lot of two martial art forms Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai (which Kamal Haasan was shown displaying in the film ‘Hindustani' in 1996). He is training in both the martial arts forms before he begins the next schedule of the film."