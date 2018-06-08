 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Gets A FAT PAY CHEQUE To Perform With Salman Khan In The US; Fee Will Blow Your Mind

Related Articles
Katrina Kaif is surely on a roll and half the credit goes to Salman Khan! Before the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, her films - Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos, flopped back to back. However, things changed when Tiger Zinda Hai not only took the box office by storm but also heaped praises.
And if you haven't gotten enough of the ex-lovers, Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, there's one good news for you! Soon the duo will be travelling together to the US for the Da-bangg tour and we hear Katrina will be getting a fat pay cheque for the same. Wanna know how much it is? Read on...
Kat & Jackie's Special Act
A source informed DNA, "Rehearsals are on in full swing. There will be special performances where Katrina Kaif will do an aerial act and Jacqueline Fernandez will enthrall the audience with her pole dancing."
Salman To Dance With Both Kat & Jackie
"Salman Khan, too, will perform on a few of his chartbusters and join Katrina and Jacqueline on songs like Swag Se Swagat as well as Heeriye from Race 3."
After Salman, Katrina Takes The Biggest Pay Cheque
The source further added, "Katrina is obviously the biggest star from the lot, after Salman. Plus, she's a terrific dancer. Her final solo act will surprise everyone. She's being paid around Rs 12 cr for the whole tour (eight shows)."
This Is How Much Sonakshi Will Get...
"Whereas Jacqueline and Sonakshi are both getting somewhere between Rs 6 Cr to Rs 8 Cr. But Jackie's remuneration is a little higher than that of Sona."
Details About Katrina's Special Act
A source close to Katrina Kaif informed a daily about Katrina's special surprise. It said, "Katrina is extremely hard working and is always game for experimentation. She also picks up the steps rather quickly, because of the hours she puts in practicing and rehearsing."
We're Sure Katrina Will Kill It!
"Be it belly dancing, Aerial aerobics or hip-hop, Katrina has done it all. For the Dabangg tour in Canada & the US, she is planning a special live acrobatic act, which requires a lot of focus and also requires her to work on her flexibility."
Katrina Is Training Hard For The US Tour
"Apart from training hard at the gym, Katrina has also been rehearsing the choreography around the clock. The organizers have kept the details under wraps as they want it to be a surprise for all Katrina fans."
