 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif Gets A FAT PAY CHEQUE To Perform With Salman Khan In The US; Fee Will Blow Your Mind

Kat & Jackie's Special Act

A source informed DNA, "Rehearsals are on in full swing. There will be special performances where Katrina Kaif will do an aerial act and Jacqueline Fernandez will enthrall the audience with her pole dancing."

Salman To Dance With Both Kat & Jackie

"Salman Khan, too, will perform on a few of his chartbusters and join Katrina and Jacqueline on songs like Swag Se Swagat as well as Heeriye from Race 3."

After Salman, Katrina Takes The Biggest Pay Cheque

The source further added, "Katrina is obviously the biggest star from the lot, after Salman. Plus, she's a terrific dancer. Her final solo act will surprise everyone. She's being paid around Rs 12 cr for the whole tour (eight shows)."

This Is How Much Sonakshi Will Get...

"Whereas Jacqueline and Sonakshi are both getting somewhere between Rs 6 Cr to Rs 8 Cr. But Jackie's remuneration is a little higher than that of Sona."

Details About Katrina's Special Act

A source close to Katrina Kaif informed a daily about Katrina's special surprise. It said, "Katrina is extremely hard working and is always game for experimentation. She also picks up the steps rather quickly, because of the hours she puts in practicing and rehearsing."

We're Sure Katrina Will Kill It!

"Be it belly dancing, Aerial aerobics or hip-hop, Katrina has done it all. For the Dabangg tour in Canada & the US, she is planning a special live acrobatic act, which requires a lot of focus and also requires her to work on her flexibility."

Katrina Is Training Hard For The US Tour

"Apart from training hard at the gym, Katrina has also been rehearsing the choreography around the clock. The organizers have kept the details under wraps as they want it to be a surprise for all Katrina fans."