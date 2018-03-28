 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Is Damn Insecure That Aamir Khan Might Chop Her Role For Fatima Sana Shaikh In TOH!

TOH Is Totally Aamir-Big B's Film

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the project as saying, "The heroines (Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh) never had much to do in this plot. It was always Aamir Khan and Mr. Bachchan's film."



Katrian Gave Her Nod To TOH Because Of Aditya Chopra

"Katrina Kaif decided to come on board because of her longstanding relationship with Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra. But seeing the rapidly-developing friendship between Aamir and Fatima, Katrina is somewhat perturbed."



Aditya Assures Katrina About Her Role

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif also met Aditya Chopra and expressed her misgivings in this regard. Apparently, Aditya Chopra assured her that her role would not be tampered with. But it seems, Katrina is still not convinced much.



Katrina Is Working Really Hard For The TOH

Katrina Kaif, whose sexy figure will have anyone drooling, is often spotted outside the gym and needless to say she's working damn hard for the film and it will be indeed unfair, if any of these rumours comes true.



On A Related Note, Katrina Had Reacted To Her Catfight Rumours With Fatima

She had said, "All this doesn't matter. Let's stop trying to find ways to create some sort of drama when there's none. Everyone in the film is more than happy to be part of a project like this - whether it's Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima or me."



She had Further Added..

"All of us are excited and working together. It's Aamir and Victor's film and whatever information they want to reveal, at whatever time they feel is correct, I leave it to them.



It's entirely their call and that's how the production house works. It's too monotonous for me to try and add to the drama."

