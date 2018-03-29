 »   »   » DOOMED DOSTI! Katrina Kaif MIFFED With Alia Bhatt For HIDING Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor

English
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor are two of the most talented stars of the B-town. But most of the times, they are in the limelight owing to their personal life rather than work. If on one side, Ranbir Kapoor has dated celebs like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and apparently, Mahira Khan too, Alia's name has also been linked to her co-stars including Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

Not so long ago, Alia & Ranbir commenced the shooting of their first project with each other and within a few days of prep work, gossip mills were buzzing with the rumours that post their break-ups, the duo has found solace in each other and their closeness is grabbing the eyeballs of each & every crew member of Brahmastra.

Apparently, Katrina has also come to know about their closeness and as expected, she's really hurt and miffed with Alia Bhatt.

Alia & Ranbir Have Everyone Gossiping

Pinkvilla quoted a friend of Katrina Kaif as saying, "The entire cast and crew have been talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's closeness while filming Bramhastra."

Katrina Kaif Got To Know From A Common Friend

"Katrina Kaif got to know about it from some common friends who were working on the film. She is upset and would have appreciated had Alia told her about her closeness with Kapoor," further added a friend of Katrina.

Katrina Looked Low At Ambani's Party

Pinkvilla also quoted another source as saying that Katrina Kaif also appeared to be pretty low at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party in Mumbai. On the other side, despite being in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt skipped the party owing to her injury.

Recently, Alia Shared A Pic With Ranbir

Apparently, cracks have appeared in Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's friendship, when the former shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, when the trio was in Bulgaria.

On A Related Note, Alia Was All Praises For Katrina

The interesting part of Alia-Katrina's friendship is that recently Alia was seen praising Katrina Kaif and also expressed a wish to do a chick-flick with her and Deepika Padukone as she shares a great rapport with both of them.

Here's What Alia Had Said..

When asked if she can spill out the names of heroines whom she wants to work with, she said, "Katrina (Kaif) is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It's the same with Deepika (Padukone)."

She Continued..

"It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I've made a pact with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone that we will do films together," said Alia.

Do you think Alia-Katrina's friendship is about to doom? Let us know in the comments section below!

Story first published: Thursday, March 29, 2018, 11:04 [IST]
