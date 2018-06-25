 »   »   »  Things Go Wrong At Dabangg Tour! Katrina Kaif Refuses To Share Same Hotel With Jacqueline Fernandez?

Both Katrina & Jacqueline Have Told Salman Khan

A source close to Salman Khan revealed, "The two ladies have made it very clear that they won't have anything to do with one another during the concerts.''

Salman Khan Has Instructed His Team To Keep The Ladies Separate

''Salman has instructed the team to ensure that his two lady friends never have to come together on stage or off it, during the concerts."

Katrina & Jacqueline Don't Even Want To Stay In The Same Hotel

''Apparently, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez would be allotted rooms on different floors in the hotels that they stay in. "In fact, they'd prefer to stay in different hotels.''

Is Salman The Reason Behind This Rivalry?

''The rivalry between the two actresses has more to it than their mutual attachment to Salman. They are both foreigners vying for the same roles in Bollywood.''

When Salman Signed Jacqueline For Race 3 Instead Of Katrina

There were reports that Jacqueline Fernandez replaced Katrina Kaif as Salman Khan's most favourite co-star. But a close friend of Salman had revealed that Katrina is irreplaceable in Salman Khan's life. All the roles that have gone to Jacqueline have been rejected by Katrina.

Coming Back To The Dabangg Tour

As per a leading daily, "Katrina's being paid around Rs 12 cr for the whole tour (eight shows) whereas Jacqueline and Sonakshi are both getting somewhere between Rs 6 cr to Rs 8 cr. But Jackie's remuneration is a little higher than that of Sona.''