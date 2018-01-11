 »   »   » Katrina Kaif Won't Be Happy! Sister Isabelle Kaif THROWS A POINTLESS TANTRUM At A Recent Event [PIX]

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif becomes Face of Lakme India; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabel Kaif, who has put her foot forward in the glam world on her own, is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Isabelle, who is now the face of a well-known brand, Lakme, was seen throwing tantrums during her recent media interactions and it was nothing but pointless! Read on to know in detail..

This Is Surprising! A leading portal quoted a source as saying, "She had an issue with the lights around and wasted close to an hour complaining. She didn't want to shoot in normal lights due to which there was a long delay. This is her first big brand and she is already being too big for her boots." She Didn't Want To Talk A Word About Bollywood According to an insider, she had also strictly instructed her team to not let the media ask her any questions on Bollywood. Reportedly, she also left the venue in the middle of her remaining print interviews. However, Isabelle Kaif Did Talk About Kareena & Shraddha Speaking about other leading brand ambassadors of Lakme - Kareena & Shraddha, Isabelle told Vogue, "I'm very excited, I love Kareena Kapoor (Khan), I thinks she is an amazing star; Shraddha (Kapoor) is also phenomenal, so to be included with them, it's just fabulous." Isabelle On Katrina She also made a revelation about herself & Katrina and said, " Indulgences would definitely be me; Fitness lover would definitely be her(Katrina). I think we can all see that." Isabelle On Looking At Any Bollywood Project "You know I've just landed here, just started with Lakmé which is such a big brand and my focus is really on my first campaign with them and my first Lakmé Fashion Week, I'm really excited about that." One Beauty Lesson She Learnt From Katrina Speaking about the same, Isabelle said, "To always take your make-up off at the end of the day. No matter how tired you are, how long the day has been, clean your skin." Isabelle On The Best Thing About Mumbai "I love the energy of the city, even if you're at home there is such a vibe, there's such an excitement to it. I love the energy!"

On a related note, while talking to Rediff at the same event, Isabelle said she knows how to brace criticism and said, "In this industry you have to develop a thicker skin for criticism to roll off you," she says. People are going to say what they have to say, you got to just keep your head down and focus on your work and be you."