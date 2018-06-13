 »   »   »  Katrina Kaif STORMS OUT Of Restaurant Seeing Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Kapoor At The Same Place!

Related Articles
Katrina Kaif is leaving no stones unturned to make the Da-Bangg tour, a killer one! The actress is seen rehearsing day & night for her 'special' act. Things were going all smooth till the actress decided to drop by restaurant to grab a bite and what happened next will surely leave you surprised!
The last thing that Katrina wants is to cross path with Ranbir Kapoor and his family members and recently, Katrina & Neetu Kapoor were spotted under one roof. Apparently, Katrina was rehearsing for the Dabangg Tour at a popular sports bar and in the same building that also houses the gastropub, Ranbir's mommy Neetu Kapoor was seen arriving to have a lunch with her friends Reema Jain and Varun Dhawan's mom Laali Dhawan.
Read on to know what Katrina did to avoid bumping into Neetu Kapoor..
Katrina Avoids Face-off
"Katrina Kaif saw Neetu Kapoor coming out of the lift and she just rushed back inside the sports bar, where she was rehearsing. It was pretty clear that she wanted to avoid a face-off," Spotboye quoted a source as saying.
Katrina Changed Tracks
"Not very sure if Neetu Kapoor noticed Ranbir Kapoor's ex-flame but Katrina Kaif did see Neetu walking her way, and she quickly changed tracks, to avoid bumping into her," the insider added.
Meanwhile, Katrina's Bestie Alia Is Busy Bonding With The Kapoor Family
From Neetu Kapoor to Ranbir Kapor's niece, Samaira, Alia Bhatt is bonding with each and every member of Ranbir's family and making her relationship with the Kapoor scion all official.
Riddhima's Gift To Alia Added More Fuel To Fire
Alia's bonding with Ranbir's family is not only limited to outings. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor gifted a costly bracelet to Alia and the latter made sure to flauntit on social media also thanked Riddhima for her sweet gesture.
What About Katrina-Alia's Friendship?
Now that Ranbir & Alia are going all fearless about their affair, we wonder if there's any future for Katrina-Alia's friendship. After all Alia & Kat were best buddies and needless to say that budding romance between Ranbir & Alia would surely leave a crack in their friendship.
Coming Back To Katrina...
Currently, the actress is busy prepping for the Da-Bangg tour. The Da-Bangg shows will kick off at Minnesota from June 22. Katrina will be accompanied by Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah and Maniesh Paul.
Katrina Is Charging A Huge Amount For The Same
Katrina is getting huge amount of money for the tour. Apparently, she will be paid Rs 12 Crore. Whereas, Jacqueline will be paid around Rs 8 Crore and Sonakshi will take home Rs 6 Crore.
Kat, On The Work Front
Katrina, who's riding high on the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan. Did we forget to mention that she will also be seen opposite Shahrukh Khan in Zero?
Irrespective of how Katrina's personal life is shaping up, her professional front is going strong as she has all the good films in her kitty!
