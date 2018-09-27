 »   »   »  Kim Sharma & Her Boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane To Holiday In Sri Lanka?

Kim Sharma & Harshvardhan Rane Plan A Sri Lanka Trip?

Reports state that Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane just want to get out of the everyday hustle-bustle life in Mumbai and want to spend some peaceful time together in Sri Lanka. It is also reported that Kim Sharma has selected all the places beforehand and they'll spend a whole week holidaying there, as reported by Spotboye.

Shortlisted Many Beaches

It is also reported that Kim Sharma has mostly shortlisted a lot of beaches and the couple will chill by the sea and soak themselves under the sun. We're sure Kim Sharma's Instagram handle would be interesting to watch once she starts posting pictures by the beachside, folks!

Globe-trotters

Kim Sharma is a globetrotter herself and her social media handle is filled with pictures from all across the world. We're sure that she'll enjoy every bit of her stay in Sri Lanka along with her boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane.

Wedding On The Cards?

We all know that Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane are madly in love with each other and we hope the couple will confirm on their relationship as soon as possible to the public and also take their love to the next level, which is marriage.