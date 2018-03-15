 »   »   » Kriti Sanon All Set To Play Parvatibai In Panipat! Read Details

The Source Spilled The Beans About Panipat

"The film is about The Third Battle of Panipat which was fought between Marathas and Afghans in 1761. Arjun plays the Maratha army's leader Sadashivrao Bhau, whereas Sanjay will essay the main antagonist - Ahmad Shah Durrani, who led the Afghans to victory."



Maratha Warrior Sadashivrao Bhau

Reports were earlier doing the rounds that Arjun Kapoor has been offered a villainous role, but it turned out to be false as he's been casted to play the lead role of leader Sadashivrao Bhau, a Maratha warrior.



Kriti Sanon To Wield The Sword

The source also said to DNA that along with Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor's action-packed scenes, Kriti Sanon too, will wield the sword and indulge in war scenes.



Major Action Involving Sword Fighting & Horse Riding!

"The major chunk of action will revolve around Arjun and Sanjay's characters. But Kriti will also start prepping in sword-fighting to gear up for her role," the source summed it up to DNA.



Announcement By Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker took to Twitter to announce his upcoming historical project Panipat as, "Historical dramas have always fascinated me. This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of #Panipat. Here's the first Teaser Poster!!"

