 »   »   » Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Refuses To Cast A-list Heroines, Gets Into An Argument With Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved celebs of the B-town and there's no denying that daddy Rakesh Roshan had a major hand in moulding his son into a Superstar that he is now.
Hrithik Roshan is well known for his superheroic character Krishh and last year, the Roshans had made it official that they will be making Krrish 4. Now we hear that the prep work for the film has already started but we hear the duo had a healthy argument over casting and other nuances of film-making.
Creative Difference Between Hrithik & His Dad
"Hrithik has worked with his father in four films till date - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish 2 and Krrish 3. Now, he has certain ideas on how the script should flow and what kind of a cast he should be working with."
But, It's All In A Good Spirit
"But it's obvious that Hrithik has metamorphosed into a good actor and has a better understanding of the medium with today's cinema in place. He wants his director dad to make the film into an intelligent one, rather than spoon-feeding the audiences.
There's also differences between them about the casting, but it's all in good spirit or on a creative level," a leading daily quoted a source as saying.
How Krishh 4 Came Into The Picture?
Last year, a life-size vision of Lord Ganapati dressed as Krrish during the festive season inspired Rakesh Roshan to revive the super hit franchise.
Speaking on the same, Rakesh Roshan said that, "When my wife showed me a tweet with Bappa's picture as Krrish, it reaffirmed my belief that Krrish is the original superhero we have."
He Further Added..
"It boosted my confidence and inspired me to make the fourth installment. Ganesha is also called the god of auspicious beginnings. I guess this was his way of saying that we have his blessings for Krrish 4."
On a related note, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the biopic of mathematician, Aanand Kumar, titled as 'Super 30'. The film also marks the debut of TV actress Mrunal Thakur.
