 »   »   » LOVE KA THE END? Shraddha Kapoor Takes This Step To Stay Away From Ex-Boyfriend Farhan Akhtar!

Post his divorce with his now-ex wife Adhuna Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar has lately been in a lot of news for his link-up with Rock On co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

There were strong whispers in the tinsel town about the duo being in a relationship. Though time and again, both the parties have claimed these reports to be false and baseless.

As per a Spotboye report, it looks like Shraddha is now trying her best to keep away from her ex beau to focus on her career and recently took this shocking move. Scroll down to read details...

Shraddha In No Mood To Patch Up With Farhan? Reportedly, the 'Saaho' actress who once followed Farhan on Instagram has recently unfollowed her 'Rock On 2' co-star. She doesn't figure in Farhan's followers list on Twitter too. Is Her Father Shakti Kapoor To Be Blamed? It is being speculated that she took this move on her father Shakti Kapoor's advice who wants her to concentrate on her career rather than getting into a relationship so early in her career. When Reports Claimed That Shraddha Had Moved In With Shraddha And Dad Shakti Was Angry Last year, their rumoured love affair grabbed headlines when a Spotboye report stated how Farhan's neighbours got to witness this rather scandalous episode as her father and masi (aunt) Padmini Kolhapure paid an unexpected visit to Farhan's house and ended up putting up a heated fight. She Cares A Damn About The Link-Up The actress had revealed that she has developed a thick-skin to link-up rumours. What Farhan Had Said About His Relationship Rumors "It's not a question of affecting me because it's not just me. I can't be selfish to believe that it's just about me. You're taking other people's names. My kids may read it and that person's family might read it. It's unnecessary." He had further added, "Unfortunately, your friendship with the person in question gets affected because you become conscious of it. Sadly, it's not cool."

Interestingly, Farhan still follows Shraddha on the social platform. But now, with Shraddha unfollowing her ex, will their equation will be the same?