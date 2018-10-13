 »   »   »  Loveyatri Failure: Salman Khan Never Wanted To Launch Aayush Sharma; All Top Actresses Rejected Him

Related Articles
The debut of Aayush Sharma went horribly wrong at the box office and the movie 'Loveyatri' got tanked at the box office. Now, a source close to Salman Khan reveals that the Superstar never wanted to launch Aayush as he wasn't sure about him but he did everything for his sister, Arpita Khan.
Here’s What Salman’s Friend Revealed..
A close friend of Salman reveals to Deccan Chronicle, "Salman Khan wasn't keen on launching his brother-in-law. But what to do? He's the family's son-in-law after all, and everyone knows Salman won't deny his baby-sister Arpita anything."
Everyone Hinted Him Not To Launch Aayush
The Salman's friend also revealed that once the actor committed to producing the project, there was no looking back, even though everyone around him clearly indicated that they wouldn't touch it with a barge pole.
Salman Tried To Cast A-list Heroine Opposite Aayush
"He tried to get an A-list heroine for the film, but everyone excused themselves pleading a lack of time. Only Katrina Kaif could have said yes. But since she's so closely associated with Salman, it would have been odd for her to be seen romancing his brother-in-law."
The Source Further Added..
"So he had no choice but to sign a newcomer opposite Ayush. All of Salman's established director-friends also backed out, and a new director had to be brought on board," the friend of the actor says.
Even KJo Backed Out
"Now that the film has fizzled out, it's the end of Salman's commitment to launch his brother-in-law," concluded the source.
It was earlier reported that Salman had asked Karan Johar to launch Aayush but KJo backed out, leaving Salman upset.