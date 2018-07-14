 »   »   »  Maanayata Dutt To Produce Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Movie Blockbuster Gang?

Related Articles
During the releae of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, reports were doing the rounds that Sanjay Dutt is all set to star in a movie produced by his close friends Ajay and Lovel Arora along with another producer Sandeep Singh. It now looks like the upcoming project has hit a roadblock as the co-producer Sandeep Singh has backed out of the project leaving Ajay and Lovel Arora high and dry. However, rumours are now doing the rounds that Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has stepped in and will co-produce Blockbuster Gang.
A source opened up to DNA by saying, "Maanayata (Dutt) is keen to produce Blockbuster Gang and it will mostly have Sanjay in it as one of the leads. However, since he has signed quite a few films, working out his dates will not be easy. As of now, it doesn't look like the movie will start before 2020." The source further commented, "Lovel and Ajay want to put things back on track and now, they have also ensured that Sandeep Singh, who was previously on board as producer, is no longer a part of the project." Below are the list of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming movies...
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3
Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 alongside Chitrangada Singh. The movie also stars Soha Ali Khan and Jimmy Shergill. Sanjay Dutt and Jimmy Shergill last shared screenspace in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.
Torbaaz
Sanjay Dutt is also shooting for Torbaaz and will be playing then role of an army officer in the film. He is paired alongside Nargis Fakhri and the movie also stars Rahul Dev and Ali Fazal in prominent roles.
Prassthanam
Sanjay Dutt's first look of Prassthanam was recently out and the movie is a remake of the superhit Telugu flick with the same name. Prassthanam also stars Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur.
Kalank
Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a Karan Johar's banner titled Kalank and the movie revolves arounds the India-Pakistan partition during 1947. Kalank also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Panipat
Panipat is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and the historical drama stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres during Christmas 2019.
Blockbuster Gang
Since Sanjay Dutt has his hands full with these 5 movies, we guess Blockbuster Gang might only go on floors during 2020, if all goes well.
Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata Dutt
It's really great to see Maanayata Dutt showing keen interest in Sanjay Dutt's future projects and we do hope that Blockbuster Gang successfully goes on floors.