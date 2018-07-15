 »   »   »  Maanayata Dutt To Produce Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Movie Blockbuster Gang?

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 alongside Chitrangada Singh. The movie also stars Soha Ali Khan and Jimmy Shergill. Sanjay Dutt and Jimmy Shergill last shared screenspace in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Torbaaz

Sanjay Dutt is also shooting for Torbaaz and will be playing then role of an army officer in the film. He is paired alongside Nargis Fakhri and the movie also stars Rahul Dev and Ali Fazal in prominent roles.

Prassthanam

Sanjay Dutt's first look of Prassthanam was recently out and the movie is a remake of the superhit Telugu flick with the same name. Prassthanam also stars Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur.

Kalank

Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a Karan Johar's banner titled Kalank and the movie revolves arounds the India-Pakistan partition during 1947. Kalank also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Panipat

Panipat is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and the historical drama stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres during Christmas 2019.

Blockbuster Gang

Since Sanjay Dutt has his hands full with these 5 movies, we guess Blockbuster Gang might only go on floors during 2020, if all goes well.

Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata Dutt

It's really great to see Maanayata Dutt showing keen interest in Sanjay Dutt's future projects and we do hope that Blockbuster Gang successfully goes on floors.