 »   »   » Madhuri Dixit Is REALLY ANGRY; Here's Why She Is Ignoring Jacqueline Fernandez's Messages

Jacqueline Fernandez Says It's A Tribute

The report stated, ''Yes, Madhuri Dixit Nene is the original Ek Do Teen girl, who catapulted to fame overnight with the iconic dance number from Tezaab (1988). Now, after nearly three decades, Jacqueline Fernandez, who features in the song in Baaghi 2, says it's a tribute to the diva.''



Madhuri Is Ignoring Jacqueline

''Jaqueline has been trying to get feedback from Madhuri. But the Dhak Dhak girl has been ignoring all her messages. This is in sharp contrast to the way she went about praising Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt when they danced to her and Sanjay Dutt's song Tamma Tamma in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.''



But Madhuri Did The Opposite When Tamma Tamma Released

''At that time, Madhuri not only showered praise on the young actors, she also met Varun-Alia and taught them her original moves. In this case, maybe she is not happy with the idea of somebody reprising Ek Do Teen, which is associated with her. Or she is not so impressed with Jackie's moves.''



On A Related Note, Even The Tezaab Director Is Not Happy With The Song

N. Chandra, told Subhask K Jha (Deccan Chronicle), "I met Saroj ji at Sridevi's prayer meeting. It was there that she marched up to me to tell me about it. Can you imagine how much it had upset her that she needed to vent at such a solemn occasion?"



This Number Is A S*x Act

"Anyway, she came to me and said, ‘Have you seen what they're doing to our Ek Do Teen number?' And I had no clue! Saroj ji told me that the makers of Baaghi 2 were doing a new version of Ek Do Teen. She said she would take legal action against it. I can't believe they've done this to Ek Do Teen. It's crass - beyond imagination. Madhuri Dixit danced with such grace and innocence. This number is like a sex act!"



We Will Take Action Against It

"Anyone can do anything to your creation just because there are no laws to protect our property. Saroj ji and I are definitely taking action.''

