 »   »   » LEAKED VIDEO! Mahira Khan Shamed For Smoking Yet Another Time; SECRETLY Meets Ranbir Kapoor?

Remember how people lost their cool last year, when pictures of Mahira Khan smoking with Ranbir Kapoor surfaced on social media? Guess what! It happens yet again but this time, the Kapoor lad is missing from the picture. A video of Mahira, smoking at a fashion event, is going viral on the social media and you will be surprised to see how brutally her fans are bashing her.
What have us all surprised is the fact that most of her fans are not trolling her for 'smoking' but for the fact that she's a woman and she's smoking! *Slow claps for hypocrisy*
We wonder how smoking is more demeaning if it's done by a woman and the same 'smoking' is considerable cool ifa male star does so. These double standards of society is tough to understand! Anyway, here's the video..
Just in: A recent candid video of Mahira khan smoking cigarette during an event is just surfaced. Watch till end. Are we giving right inspirations to our youth? . What are your views. . . Follow for more. . . . . . . #mahirakhan #smoking #sheesha #lollywood #bollywood #mahriahkhansmoking #weed #mahirahkhan #mahirakhansmoking #cigrette #viralvideo #mahirahkhanlatest #followback #desiviral #page3 #brownpeople #karachi #lahore #bts #latestmahirakhan #paparazzi #scandal #uk #london #islamabad #mahirakhanscandal #instavideo # #thechroniclesoflife #thecoflife #Chronicles
A post shared by The Chronicles Of Life (@the.chronicles.of.life) on Mar 27, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT
However, many fans came out in support of Mahira Khan and wondered why the 'smoking video' was an issue once again. Here's what they had to say:
@Chai_Snob
"@TheMahiraKhan was just smoking a cigarette...konsa koi heroin k teekay laga rahi hai! And even if she was, her life, her choices. Live and let live Pakistaanio.. Ye 'haw haw' type tweets ker k konsa sawaab mil jaye ga sabko? #MahiraKhan #Smoking." [sic]
@starryskiesxx
"only a country like pakistan would make such a big deal out of a woman smoking. hypocrisy at its finest. grow up and get a life. mahira khan does not care about your useless opinions." [sic]
@minerwatahir"
"Forget #FreeKashmirRally, Pakistan is facing its biggest challenge one more time: Mahira Khan is SMOKING." [sic]
@ahadabbasii
"I swear if i were a girl I'd have uploaded my pictures on insta/twitter etc while smoking by now just to show my support to Mahira khan." [sic]
@ZartashChaudhry
"To all those judging Mahira khan (again). If she's smoking, she is damaging her ownself. Her act doesn't affect you in any way." [sic]
@khurramabbass
#MahiraKhan #DesiProblems #MatterOfLifeAndDeath #CoreIssueOfPakistan A cigarette damages Men's lungs and a woman's character. Not sure whether women are born without lungs or men character-less.
@anihRx
"WE DON'T CARE . While we do have the right to the information regarding her because of her profession , we do not have the right over her personal life choices . #MahiraKhan
Did Mahira Also Meet Ranbir, Secretly?
On a related note, we also hear that Mahira secretly met Ranbir Kapoor in London. It so happened that after wrapping the Bulgaria schedule of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor decided to get off at London and the actress was also in London for the promotion of her film and other professional commitments.
Coming back to Mahira's smoking controversy, we genuinely feel that 'smoking' is indeed injurious to health but it's got nothing to do with one's character or gender.