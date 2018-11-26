English
Love-birds Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Purchase A New Property In Mumbai, Will They Move In?

    Alleged lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted hanging out together several times recently and the duo also spent time chilling at each other's homes as well. Though the couple have not made their relationship official yet, it's pretty obvious that people can read between the lines as to what's brewing between the two. It is rumoured that they've decided to tie the knot in 2019 and recent reports state that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have purchased a plush property in Mumbai.

    Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Purchase A Flat Together

    "Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together," a source was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla.

    Will Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Move In Together?

    "Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves. Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details," the source summed it up.

    Revelations On Koffee With Karan By Arjun Kapoor

    Also, Karan Johar pressed Arjun Kapoor about his relationship status in Koffee With Karan, and Arjun answered in a short and simple sentence as, "No, I'm not single," but did not spill the beans any further than that.

    Wedding On The Cards?

    It is reported that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will tie the knot sometime in 2019, but none of that has been confirmed yet. We hope the couple will make their relationship public so that we can know what's really happening with their love life than to assume what's going on behind the scenes.

