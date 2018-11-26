 »   »   »  Love-birds Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Purchase A New Property In Mumbai, Will They Move In?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Another 26/11 Type Attack and There Would Be War With Pakistan
-
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 26.95 Lakh
- Riversong ACT HR Review: A Aalue For Money Fitness Tracker
- What Is Side-Pocketing In Mutual Funds? How It Works?
- Shaniwar Wada: The Royal Abode Of The Peshwas
- Klopp Backs 'Unbelievably Valuable' Firmino
- Tips To Control Hair Fall During Travel
- Before Her Wedding, PeeCee's Mumbai House Is All Lit Up!
Alleged love-birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted hanging out together several times recently and the duo also spent time chilling at each others homes as well. Though the couple have not made their relationship official yet, it's pretty obvious that people can read between the lines as to what's brewing between them two. It is rumoured that they've decided to tie the knot in 2019 and recent reports state that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have purchased a plush property in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Purchase A Flat Together
"Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together," a source was quoted a ssaying to Pinkvilla.
Will Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Move In Together?
"Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves. Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details," the source summed it up.
Revelations On Koffee With Karan By Arjun Kapoor
Also, Karan Johar pressed Arjun Kapoor about his relationship status in Koffee With Karan, and Arjun answered in a short and simple term as, "No, I'm not single," but did not spill the beans any further than that.
Wedding On The Cards?
It is reported that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will tie the knot sometime in 2019, but none of that has been confirmed yet. We hope the couple will make their relationship public so that we can know what's really happening with their love life than to assume what's going on behind the scenes.
Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: Tanushree Dutta Had Lesbian S*x With Me & She Has Raped Other Women Too, I Have Proof