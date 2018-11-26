 »   »   »  Love-birds Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Purchase A New Property In Mumbai, Will They Move In?

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Purchase A Flat Together

"Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together," a source was quoted a ssaying to Pinkvilla.

Will Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Move In Together?

"Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves. Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details," the source summed it up.

Revelations On Koffee With Karan By Arjun Kapoor

Also, Karan Johar pressed Arjun Kapoor about his relationship status in Koffee With Karan, and Arjun answered in a short and simple term as, "No, I'm not single," but did not spill the beans any further than that.

Wedding On The Cards?

It is reported that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will tie the knot sometime in 2019, but none of that has been confirmed yet. We hope the couple will make their relationship public so that we can know what's really happening with their love life than to assume what's going on behind the scenes.