Arjun Rampal Caught FIGHTING LOUDLY With Mehr; Was He Secretly Meeting Hrithik's Ex-wife Sussanne?

    Mehr Jessia and Arjun Rampal tried their level best to keep their differences under wrap only to get divorced later! Rumours have been always rife that things were very hard between Arjun & Mehr, credits Arjun's proximity with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan.

    In 2013, when Hrithik & Sussanne announced their separation, fans blamed only and only Arjun Rampal for the same. Now, Mumbai Mirror throws light on a few conspiracy theories around Arjun and Mehr's troubled relationship over the last few years that led to their divorce.

    When Arjun's Words For Sussanne Grabbed Eyeballs

    Mumbai Mirror reports, in 2008, Arjun wrote a first-person account of ‘things that interest him' for a men's magazine. "One girl who makes smoking look feminine is Sussanne," wrote Arjun.

    Mehr Got Insecure Of Sussanne

    "When Arjun Rampal's equations with many industry friends were worsening, his friendship with Sussanne only strengthened over time and Mehr grew extremely insecure. It led to several fights between the couple," revealed a close friend.

    A Public Spat Between Mehr & Sussanne

    Mumbai Mirror also quoted the close friend of Arjun as saying, "At a bash hosted by Fardeen Khan, Mehr and Sussanne yelled at one another before Mehr stormed out of the party. The two have not spoken to each other since."

    Sussanne Released A Statement Over Her Proximity With Arjun

    Post her divorce with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne released an official statement as saying, "Arjun and Mehr are my friends and have been for years. To poison a relationship such as this is malicious behaviour. I have, with Mehr, earlier stated that there is no truth to the claim that Arjun and I are anything more than friends."

    Mehr Gave A Last Chance To The Marriage But...

    Mumbai Mirror reports, their common friends reveal that Arjun and Mehr tried to make the marriage last but couldn't. "In 2017, Mehr, who routinely visits Mount Mary church in Bandra, had to be escorted home by a family friend after a breakdown in the church."

    Arjun Was Meeting Sussanne Secretly

    "Mehr had learnt that Arjun and Sussanne were still meeting secretly and were close friends. She was traumatised as she had believed Arjun when he said he was a changed man and that everything would be fine," the source said.

    Arjun & Mehr Were Caught Fighting Loudly As Well

    "They were fighting so loudly and throwing things at each other that the neighbours threatened to complain to the police as it wasn't the first fight of its kind. Mehr apologised profusely to them and immediately after that, Arjun moved into a five-star service apartment for a week," the source informed.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 16:03 [IST]
