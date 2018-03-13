 »   »   » Mental Hai Kya: Salman Khan MIFFED, Kareena Kapoor REJECTS Kangana Ranaut Starrer Owing To N*dity

Related Articles
- WOW! Why Kareena Said, ''I Appreciate Actors Like Kangana Ranaut & Nepotism Doesn't Exist''?
- Mental Hai Kya Filming Begins! Rajkummar Rao- Kangana Ranaut Ready For A Mental Explosion
- 'Mental Hai Kya' Look 3! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut's Creepy Look Will Make Your Skin Crawl
- 'Mental Hai Kya' Second Posters! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut Tell You What's The Biggest Crime
- Mental Hai Kya First Look! Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut's Crazy Antics Is Making Us Curious
- Tanu Weds Manu Director Aanand L Rai Reveals He Was Advised To Take A Bigger Star Than Madhavan!
- BUZZING! Kangana Ranaut Planning To Join Politics? Here's The Truth
- SAD REALITY! When Ranveer Singh KILLED His Dream Of Becoming An Actor Cos Of Abhishek & Hrithik
- We Need More Actors Like Him! Akshay Kumar's FUNNY TAKE Over Clashing With Kangana Ranaut Is Gold!
- JEALOUS FRIEND CURSED Ranbir & Katrina! Bollywood Stars Use BLACK MAGIC & VOODOO DOLLS To Hurt Rival
- Kangana Ranaut Gives It Back! It Is Very Neech Baat To Even Think Like That About Rani Laxmibai
- Controversy Fails To Die Down! Post Padmaavat, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Faces Wrath In Rajasthan
- IT'S CONFIRMED! Prabhudheva To Direct Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 [READ DETAILS]
Recently, the first look of poster of Kangana Ranaut & Rajkummar Rao hit the internet and movie-goers are loving their madnesses displayed in the posters. While the newly-released posters are garnering all love from the audience, we hear superstar Salman Khan is pretty miffed about the same.
Apparently, he's not miffed with Kangana or Rajkummar but Ekta Kapoor for using the word 'mental' for her film as this word has been in Salman and Sohail Khan's mind for a very long time. In fact, Salman-Sohail wanted to title their 'Jai Ho' as 'Mental' but backed off later!
Here's Why Salman & Sohail Are Upset With Ekta
A source told the Deccan Chronicle, "In fact, the Sohail-directed Jai Ho (2014) starring Salman was originally meant to be titled Mental. For a long time, Kabir Khan was toying with the idea of naming Tubelight as Mental."
Ekta Stole The Thunder From Salman?
"The title Mental was with Salman and Sohail for the longest time. Now before they could use it, Ekta has gone and announced her film, Mental Hai Kya.
That move has stolen the thunder from the Khans' intended title. The least Ekta could've done was to ask Salman or Sohail - they would've been given it to her."
Sohail Was Visibly Pissed
When an entertainment portal asked Sohail Khan if he himself has given the title to Ekta, he said, "No, we haven't given Ekta the title, Mental. She hasn't even asked us."
Did You Know? MHK Was First Offered To Kareena & She Rejected It
DNA quoted a source close to the project, as saying, "In 2013, Ekta had pitched the idea to Bebo. She wanted to get Kareena and Emraan Hashmi on board for the film, which was previously titled Badtameez Dil. But it never materialised."
Why Bebo Rejected The Film?
"Bebo felt that the storyline was way ahead of its time. It was dark and explosive in many ways. It also had several bold scenes and nudity. Kareena politely refused the film and it was put on the back burner."
How Kangana Came In The Picture?
Reportedly, five years later, the team reworked on the story and when Kangana heard it, it was an instant ‘yes' from her.
"The team has reworked the story, which has turned out even bolder now. Kangana loved it and agreed to do the film immediately."
After Kangana, Rajkummar Rao Came On Board
"Ekta feels people are ready for a film like this and Kangana is perfect to play the main role. There's no denying that she's a terrific actress. Her never-give-a-damn attitude echoes with her on-screen character, too," added the source.