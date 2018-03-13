 »   »   » Mental Hai Kya: Salman Khan MIFFED, Kareena Kapoor REJECTS Kangana Ranaut Starrer Owing To N*dity

Here's Why Salman & Sohail Are Upset With Ekta

A source told the Deccan Chronicle, "In fact, the Sohail-directed Jai Ho (2014) starring Salman was originally meant to be titled Mental. For a long time, Kabir Khan was toying with the idea of naming Tubelight as Mental."



Ekta Stole The Thunder From Salman?

"The title Mental was with Salman and Sohail for the longest time. Now before they could use it, Ekta has gone and announced her film, Mental Hai Kya.



That move has stolen the thunder from the Khans' intended title. The least Ekta could've done was to ask Salman or Sohail - they would've been given it to her."







Sohail Was Visibly Pissed

When an entertainment portal asked Sohail Khan if he himself has given the title to Ekta, he said, "No, we haven't given Ekta the title, Mental. She hasn't even asked us."



Did You Know? MHK Was First Offered To Kareena & She Rejected It

DNA quoted a source close to the project, as saying, "In 2013, Ekta had pitched the idea to Bebo. She wanted to get Kareena and Emraan Hashmi on board for the film, which was previously titled Badtameez Dil. But it never materialised."



Why Bebo Rejected The Film?

"Bebo felt that the storyline was way ahead of its time. It was dark and explosive in many ways. It also had several bold scenes and nudity. Kareena politely refused the film and it was put on the back burner."



How Kangana Came In The Picture?

Reportedly, five years later, the team reworked on the story and when Kangana heard it, it was an instant ‘yes' from her.



"The team has reworked the story, which has turned out even bolder now. Kangana loved it and agreed to do the film immediately."







After Kangana, Rajkummar Rao Came On Board

"Ekta feels people are ready for a film like this and Kangana is perfect to play the main role. There's no denying that she's a terrific actress. Her never-give-a-damn attitude echoes with her on-screen character, too," added the source.

