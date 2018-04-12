 »   »   » Milind Soman To Tie The Knot With His Girlfriend Ankita Konwar On This Day?

Wedding Bells Ringing?

As per a report in Times Of India, Milind and Ankita are likely to tie the knot this month.

More Details About Their Wedding

The report states that Milind and Ankita are set to tie the knot on April 21, 2018. Their wedding will be a simple ceremony held in Alibaug.

A Hush-Hush Affair

A source told he daily, "Only close friends and family know about the wedding. The couple did not want to make their wedding a huge affair."

Are They Already Engaged?

Recently Milind Soman's girlfriend Ankita Konwar had shared a picture on her Instagram page which sparked the rumours of their engagement.

When Milind Bared His Heart About Ankita

While speaking with a leading daily, he had said, "The girl I'm with right now actually likes my restlessness. She accepts that I may be in one place today and a different one tomorrow, or doing one thing today and something else tomorrow. In fact, she's a bit like that."

Are You Listening, Trollers?

While the lovebirds often find themselves getting trolled on social media due to their age difference, Milind cares a damn about those pesky comments. He said, "I don't really bother about it all. The people who talk about it don't really know us, so it's actually amusing." In an interview with Quint, he said, "I don't care! People have called me lots of things in 35 years. They think it is unusual and they have to react in some way. A lot of people, who have found it unusual, have reacted positively."

Is He Surprised With All The Hoopla Around Their Relationship?

To this, he replied, "Not at all! I know people. Some people are like that. It doesn't bother me at all. I have had too much experience to let something like that bother me. We've been with each other now four years, but nobody knew till last year. So, when she got on to social media in a bigger way and started posting pictures. I told her that the moment you start posting pictures, people are going to notice and you might get some attention. I didn't know this kind of attention. It blew up because of the age gap which is also fine.

My last girlfriend Shahana (Goswami) was 21 years younger than me. People didn't care that much, may be the Internet is bigger today. Otherwise I have had relationships like this before. Even when I got married, my wife (Mylene Jampanoi) was 18 years younger than me."

On How Their Love Story Began

"I met her in a nightclub in Chennai. I never go to nightclubs. It was a rare occurrence that I was there... this was quite coincidental or meant to be. I was dancing with someone else and suddenly I saw her and I was like, ‘Oh my god! Who is that?!' I gave her my number and I said if she wanted she could call me and then she called me the next day and we started seeing each other... 2014 February. She was working in AirAsia at that time. She has just resigned, because she is moving to Bombay and Air Asia doesn't have a base in Bombay."