Not Bollywood, But Holywood Decided To Sack Nana Patekar & Sajid Khan After The #MeToo Movement?

    The #MeToo movement is growing in India and several big names from the film industry such as Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Nana Patekar and several others are popping up every single day and it looks like there would be many more skeletons tumbling out of the closet pretty soon. Also, after sexual harassment charges will pinned against Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan, both of them backed out of Housefull 4 and it is now learnt that it was Fox Star Studios in Los Angeles that actually pulled the plug on these two.

    Fox Star Studios, Los Angeles Demanded Sajid Khan & Nana Patekar's Removal

    "The film (Housefull 4) is being produced in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. When news of Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan's alleged misconduct broke, the Fox headquarters ordered a probe and then demanded the immediate removal of the offending individuals," said a source to HT.

    Sajid Khan & Nana Patekar Were Sacked Immediately!

    "(Sajid) Nadiadwala had to act without losing any time, or else Fox would have backed out," the source summed it up.

    Housefull 4 Walks On A Tight Rope

    Now that Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar are kicked out of Housefull 4 sexually harassing women, we'll have to wait and watch as to who will replace these two. The shoot has been stalled as of now and will resume when they are replaced with someone new.

    The #MeToo Movement

    Thurman, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and others spoke out against sexual predator Harvey Weinstein and he is now completely shunned by the industry. Also, the majority of the A-list actresses in Bollywood have remained silent about the #MeToo movement and it looks like they might not even speak about the matter, let alone naming a harasser.


    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 17:51 [IST]
