 »   »   »  Not Bollywood, But Holywood Decided To Sack Nana Patekar & Sajid Khan After The #MeToo Movement?

Fox Star Studios, Los Angeles Demanded Sajid Khan & Nana Patekar's Removal

"The film (Housefull 4) is being produced in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. When news of Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan's alleged misconduct broke, the Fox headquarters ordered a probe and then demanded the immediate removal of the offending individuals," said a source to HT.



Sajid Khan & Nana Patekar Were Sacked Immediately!

"(Sajid) Nadiadwala had to act without losing any time, or else Fox would have backed out," the source summed it up.



Housefull 4 Walks On A Tight Rope

Now that Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar are kicked out of Housefull 4 sexually harassing women, we'll have to wait and watch as to who will replace these two. The shoot has been stalled as of now and will resume when they are replaced with someone new.



The #MeToo Movement

Thurman, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and others spoke out against sexual predator Harvey Weinstein and he is now completely shunned by the industry. Also, the majority of the A-list actresses in Bollywood have remained silent about the #MeToo movement and it looks like they might not even speak about the matter, let alone naming a harasser.

