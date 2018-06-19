 »   »   »  Nick Jonas Ex-girlfriend Devastated; Feels She Can’t Compete With Hottie Priyanka Chopra!

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raised eyebrows when they attended the MET Gala event together and were spotted going out on dinner dates a couple of times. While the news about their alleged relationship hit the headlines, Nick Jonas ex-girlfriend Delta Goodrem was not happy about it and sources say that she feels devastated, heartbroken and can't keep up with the fact that she can't compete with a hottie like Priyanka Chopra.
Women's Day Magazine claimed that Delta Goodrem was hoping to confess her feelings once again to Nick Jonas and planned to get back as a couple and talk face-to-face with him but her hopes were crushed when publications shared dinner date pictures of Nick and Priyanka. The magazine also stated that Delta Goodrem felt insecure as Priyanka Chopra had high contacts, as she attended Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle's wedding.
Felt Insecure, Devastated & Heartbroken
"Delta was left heartbroken. She feels she can't compete with a hottie from Hollywood, whose best friends are royals," an insider reported to Women's Day Magazine.
Spending Time With His Brother
The magazine further quoted the source by saying that Delta Goodrem has been spending "loads of time" with Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas as they're filming The Voice in Australia.
Secret Meeting!
The magazine reported that Nick Jonas and Delta Goodrem secretly met in 2018 and that sparked Delta Goodrem's hopes to get back as Nick had promised her to stay in touch.
They Stayed In Touch!
"They stayed in touched via text and FaceTime after he left, and he promised he'd be back,' said the source to the magazine.
Who Got Away First?
Women's Day magazine had also quoted an insider saying that Delta Goodrem feels that Nick Jonas was "the one who got away."
Is Delta Still Single?
During the television show, Kyle and Jackie O, Delta Goodrem was asked if she's dating anyone lately and she replied. "I'm single."
But Why Insecure?
Delta Goodrem is such a beautiful woman all by herself and we wonder why is she insecure in the first place!
When Did Nick & Delta Break-up?
Nick Jonas and Delta Goodrem broke up in 2012. Since then, she's been badly wanting to get back with him.
