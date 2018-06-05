 »   »   »  Nick Jonas Has Never Met A Woman Like Priyanka Chopra, She Turns Him On- Insiders Spill The Beans!

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the town red with their new-found romance. Lately, the rumored lovebirds have spotted together at various places suggesting that there's something definitely brewing between this good-looking pair!
On Friday, Priyanka and Nick stepped out for a dinner date at Toca Medera in West Hollywood in LA. Post that, Nick left a message on PeeCee's Instagram post which sent the social media into tizzy. And now we have some fresh details about their romantic date coming in from a source who was present in the same restaurant. Read on to know what happened that night-
Sharing Is Caring
A Hollywoodlife report quoted a source as saying, "Nick and Priyanka sat in a corner booth, and shared the chocolate bread pudding and a plate of fresh baked cookies."
Nick Had Eyes Only On Priyanka
"Nick was really attentive to Priyanka. He hardly took his eyes off her all night, and they were deep in conversation the whole time."
What's Romance Without Some Cute PDA?
"They were holding hands over the table at one point, and Priyanka leaned onto Nick and rested her head on his shoulder. The chemistry between them was really noticeable."
An Eyewitness Says
"Nick picked up the check, and left a really great tip. They were both very friendly and nice to all the staff, and they make a super cute couple."
Nick Is Enamoured By Priyanka For This Reason
Another source close to Nick was quoted as saying, "Nick is captivated by Priyanka, he loves older women and she's so international and sophisticated. She really turns him on. He says he's never met another woman like her. He's very caught up."
Love Or Is It Just A Fling?
"No one is expecting him to settle down with her. Nick's very sweet and charming and he knows how to treat a woman but he's still in player mode. It's a dangerous combination because he really is a great guy. It's hard not to fall in love with him," the source further clarified.
Priyanka and Nick were first romatically linked when they arrived together at MET Gala 2017, both wearing Ralph Lauren. Nick had revealed in an interview that the duo first met through a mutual friend Graham Rogers in New York.
Later on Jimmy Kimmel's show last year, when Priyanka was asked if she's dating Nick, she said, "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together, and it was fun."
On the Bollywood front, Priyanka will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat.
