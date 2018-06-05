 »   »   »  Nick Jonas Has Never Met A Woman Like Priyanka Chopra, She Turns Him On- Insiders Spill The Beans!

Sharing Is Caring

A Hollywoodlife report quoted a source as saying, "Nick and Priyanka sat in a corner booth, and shared the chocolate bread pudding and a plate of fresh baked cookies."

Nick Had Eyes Only On Priyanka

"Nick was really attentive to Priyanka. He hardly took his eyes off her all night, and they were deep in conversation the whole time."

What's Romance Without Some Cute PDA?

"They were holding hands over the table at one point, and Priyanka leaned onto Nick and rested her head on his shoulder. The chemistry between them was really noticeable."

An Eyewitness Says

"Nick picked up the check, and left a really great tip. They were both very friendly and nice to all the staff, and they make a super cute couple."

Nick Is Enamoured By Priyanka For This Reason

Another source close to Nick was quoted as saying, "Nick is captivated by Priyanka, he loves older women and she's so international and sophisticated. She really turns him on. He says he's never met another woman like her. He's very caught up."

Love Or Is It Just A Fling?

"No one is expecting him to settle down with her. Nick's very sweet and charming and he knows how to treat a woman but he's still in player mode. It's a dangerous combination because he really is a great guy. It's hard not to fall in love with him," the source further clarified.