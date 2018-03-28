 »   »   » Nita's SPECIAL SURPRISE For Aaradhya Is Why Aishwarya Rai Took Her To Akash Ambani's Engagement Bash

Related Articles
The Ambanis share a very cordial relationship with the Bachchans! If Ambanis are the business tycoon, then the Bachchans are the most regal family of the B-town. But of you are thinking the special treatment is only reserved to the Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, let us correct you. Aaradhya is already in the good books of Ambanis.
A few days ago, Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani threw a lavish bash for the Bollywood peeps as their son, Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta, in a private ceremony in Goa. While, many who's who of B-town were seen in attendance, we hear Nita Ambani especially called Aishwarya Rai to bring Aaradhya to the party.
Nita Specially Called Aaradhya
Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "There were other children invited too and what only a handful know is that it was Nita Ambani who specifically invited Aaradhya [Bachchan] to the party."
A Small Ballet Was Presented By Some Kids At The Party
"Imagine how many people are lucky to get invited to the Ambanis party! When Nita Ambani called to personally invite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nita requested the actress to get Aaradhya too because a small ballet was being presented by some young children at the party."
Nita Wanted Aaradhya To Enjoy The Ballet
"She told Aishwarya that she wanted Aaradhya to enjoy the ballet as the child's school was closed anyway for spring. Who better than Nita to know that as she's the Founder and Chairperson of the same school (Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai) that Aaradhya goes to."
Kokilaben Is Extremely Fond Of Aaradhya
"She would hardly invite the little girl on a school night for an adult party. Also, Nita's mother Kokilaben is extremely fond of Aaradhya and always gives her extra stuff like toffee and candies whenever they meet."
Aishwarya Doesn't Mind Repeating Aaradhya's Cannes Dress
The same source also quoted as saying, "Aaradhya had worn the pink dress on the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival last year and so what if she wore it again at the engagement party?"
Even Aishwarya Repeats Her Outfits
"Aaradhya's outfit at Cannes was one of the customised looks of designers Gauri & Nainika who had worked together with Aishwarya's stylist Aashtha Sharma.
Even Ash repeats her clothes. She has repeatedly said in her interviews that she is a normal human being and if she has invested so much in an outfit, whether hers or Aaradhya's, why would she throw it out after one wear?"
Aishwarya Looked Darn Hot At The Party
"At Antilia, Aishwarya wore a strapless Osman gown and paired it with a matching black Ferragamo satin clutch while Aaradhya looked pretty in the formal pink, Gauri & Nainika dress with a ruffled trim and pink headband."
Inside Picture From The Party
We also got our hands on this beautiful picture of the cake from the Ambani's engagement bash. Hmmm.. It looks utterly delicious!
