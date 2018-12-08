 »   »   »  Sad News For Fans Who’re Waiting For Celebs’ Pics From Isha Ambani’s Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony!

Many celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Karan Johar, John Abraham and Parineeti Chopra have already reached Udaipur to mark their presence at Isha Ambani's wedding festivities. Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, who will be tying the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12, is celebrating her pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur on December 8 and 9.

In the press statement announcing Isha and Anand's wedding, the Ambanis and Piramals said, "During the weekend prior to the wedding, the Ambani and Piramal families will host their friends and family in Udaipur, where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities."

However, there's a sad news for fans who have been waiting for inside pictures from the grand pre-wedding celebration. According to India Today, "The Ambanis and Piramals have requested their guests to respect their privacy and the sanctity of the occasion and not take any photos, videos or audio recordings of any of the pre-wedding events.

Sharing anything on social media and WhatsApp is a strict no. The families have told the guests that their official photographers and videographers will cover the events and all of it will be shared with them."

Disappointed? So are we!

Katrina On Attending DeepVeer's Reception: 'Everybody Had A Really Nice Time'

Isha and Anand will tie the knot on December 12 in Mumbai, at the Ambani residence, Antilia. Apparently, the wedding will be a private affair.