 »   »   »  Not Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Receives Wedding Reception Invite From Ranveer Singh Instead?

Katrina Has Been Invited For DeepVeer's Reception

An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Katrina received the invitation four days ago and is gearing up to attend the event."

Katrina To Attend The Bash With This Person?

"She has discussed this with Salman Khan and if all goes well, she will walk in to the party with the superstar and Ali Abbas Zafar. She is looking forward to going for the bash."

Did Deepika Give Her A Cold Shoulder As Kat Receives Invite From Ranveer?

The source further added, "Ranveer and Deepika have been sending personal messages to their close friends in the industry. While the actress did not send a text to Katrina, Ranveer ensured that he did."

Katrina Ready To Let Bygones Be Bygones?

Ironically, in February, when Deepika was asked if she would invite Katrina to her wedding, she had categorically said no.

On the other hand, it looks like Katrina is ready to let bygones be bygones as she had posted a comment on Deepika's wedding photo saying, "Congratulations to both of you."