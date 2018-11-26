 »   »   »  Not Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Receives Wedding Reception Invite From Ranveer Singh Instead?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's nuptials have been the talk of the town since the last few weeks. After dating for almost six years, the lovebirds made their relationship officially by exchanging wedding vows at Lake Como in Italy. After that, the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru which was followed by a wedding party thrown by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani.
Now, the couple will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends from the film fraternity. Speaking about the guest-list for this star-studded function, reports suggest that Katrina Kaif will also be present at the do. This has set the grapevine into tizzy considering both the actresses share a common past i.e Ranbir Kapoor and are rumoured to have shared cold vibes earlier.
Katrina Has Been Invited For DeepVeer's Reception
An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Katrina received the invitation four days ago and is gearing up to attend the event."
Katrina To Attend The Bash With This Person?
"She has discussed this with Salman Khan and if all goes well, she will walk in to the party with the superstar and Ali Abbas Zafar. She is looking forward to going for the bash."
Did Deepika Give Her A Cold Shoulder As Kat Receives Invite From Ranveer?
The source further added, "Ranveer and Deepika have been sending personal messages to their close friends in the industry. While the actress did not send a text to Katrina, Ranveer ensured that he did."
Katrina Ready To Let Bygones Be Bygones?
Ironically, in February, when Deepika was asked if she would invite Katrina to her wedding, she had categorically said no.
On the other hand, it looks like Katrina is ready to let bygones be bygones as she had posted a comment on Deepika's wedding photo saying, "Congratulations to both of you."
Well, we are definitely looking forward for Ranveer-Deepika's starry Mumbai wedding reception now!