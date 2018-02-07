 »   »   » NOT EVEN A FILM OLD! Sara Ali Khan Wants To Work With Only Top Bollywood Stars?

Sara Has Already Rejected Close To Seven Films

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, the actress has rejected close to seven scripts which were brought to her.



She Doesn't Even Listen To Her Mom Amrita

The report further read that though her mother Amrita Singh liked the concepts, Sara did not approve of any script and has rejected all the offers as she only wants to work with big stars.



Sara Only Wants To Work With Top Actors Like Shahid Kapoor & Hrithik Roshan

The daily further quoted a source as saying, "She wants to work with people like Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan and the likes, who are doing very well at the box office. She has clearly mentioned that to her producers, that while she will want a good story, she will want a big star to work with her in her next set of films."



Acting Pricey Or What?

"Earlier, she was not even listening to scripts but did so at her mother Amrita Singh's insistence. The buzz in the industry is that she wants to go the Alia Bhatt way," the source added.



Has It Got To Do Something With Her Contract?

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that Sara will have to wait till the release of Kedarnath before signing any other film, as per the terms of her contract with the makers of the film.



Saif's Advice To Her

The doting father had earlier said in an interview, "I have given her so many pieces of advice. I told her to be honest and to find what is special inside her and not to be like other people."



Drawing Parallels

Lately there have been a lot comparisons between Sara and Sridevi's daughter Jahnavi Kapoor who is debuting with Dhadak. When Sridevi was asked if she is bothered by these reports, she had said, "Competition can never be eliminated from this industry. There is nothing wrong with it. It keeps you on your toes, making you work harder. But, the biggest challenge lay in bettering your craft, and faring better than you did the last time."

